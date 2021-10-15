Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.22 EPS

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The insurance provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.22, RTT News reports. Truist Financial had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis.

TFC opened at $60.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Truist Financial has a 12-month low of $40.05 and a 12-month high of $62.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.34.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. This is a positive change from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.53%.

In other Truist Financial news, EVP Brantley J. Standridge sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total value of $247,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $636,355.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.91, for a total transaction of $80,982.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TFC. Citigroup upgraded Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research downgraded Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.31.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

Featured Story: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.