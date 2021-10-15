Truist Increases Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Price Target to $56.00

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) had its price target increased by research analysts at Truist from $52.00 to $56.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock. Truist’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.93% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on WBA. Wolfe Research restated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.06.

WBA traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.94. 222,132 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,839,902. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $44.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.49. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 1 year low of $33.36 and a 1 year high of $57.05.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $34.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.39 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 20.79% and a net margin of 1.66%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.6% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 487,676 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,659,000 after purchasing an additional 12,476 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.6% in the second quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,599,729 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $136,772,000 after purchasing an additional 137,190 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 201.7% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,400 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 17,649 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.1% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 146,891 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $8,064,000 after purchasing an additional 7,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 17.4% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 139,945 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $7,362,000 after purchasing an additional 20,782 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.65% of the company’s stock.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

