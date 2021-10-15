Truist Securiti Comments on Microchip Technology Incorporated’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) – Truist Securiti raised their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Microchip Technology in a report issued on Thursday, October 14th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Stein now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $0.99 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.99. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Microchip Technology’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.02 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $1.07 EPS.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 32.10% and a net margin of 8.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho cut Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $82.50 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $97.50 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Microchip Technology in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on Microchip Technology in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $97.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.92.

MCHP opened at $72.48 on Friday. Microchip Technology has a one year low of $51.17 and a one year high of $83.33. The stock has a market cap of $19.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $101.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 86.1% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Wade F. Meyercord sold 692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.80, for a total value of $105,045.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Wade F. Meyercord sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.83, for a total value of $74,415.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th were issued a dividend of $0.437 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.14%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.86%.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment involves in the designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

Read More: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.