Truist Securiti Weighs in on Vulcan Materials’ Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:VMC)

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) – Analysts at Truist Securiti reduced their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 12th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Hughes now anticipates that the construction company will earn $1.07 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.11. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Vulcan Materials’ Q3 2022 earnings at $2.02 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.29 EPS.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on VMC. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $186.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.85.

Shares of Vulcan Materials stock opened at $176.28 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.12 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Vulcan Materials has a 12-month low of $131.36 and a 12-month high of $194.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $179.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.25.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 13.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.62%.

In other Vulcan Materials news, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 33,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.52, for a total transaction of $6,218,815.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David P. Clement sold 3,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.34, for a total transaction of $685,007.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,399,693.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 106,795 shares of company stock worth $19,874,999. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMC. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 64.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,452 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,079,000 after acquiring an additional 13,476 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 26,643 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,500,000 after acquiring an additional 9,036 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $246,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,341 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,776,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,273 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.