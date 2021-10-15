Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) Upgraded to Buy at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have GBX 65 ($0.85) price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 55 ($0.72).

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Tullow Oil from GBX 40 ($0.52) to GBX 60 ($0.78) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Tullow Oil to a speculative buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 60 ($0.78) to GBX 65 ($0.85) in a report on Wednesday.

Get Tullow Oil alerts:

Shares of Tullow Oil stock opened at GBX 52.23 ($0.68) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £747.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 457.18, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Tullow Oil has a 52-week low of GBX 15.73 ($0.21) and a 52-week high of GBX 66.22 ($0.87). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 46.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 50.68.

In related news, insider Les Wood bought 856 shares of Tullow Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 53 ($0.69) per share, for a total transaction of £453.68 ($592.74).

Tullow Oil Company Profile

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. As of December 31, 2020, its portfolio comprised 53 licenses in 11 countries with 28 producing wells. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Tullow Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tullow Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.