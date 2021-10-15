Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS) Now Covered by Cowen

Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS) in a research note published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Turing in a research note on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Turing in a research note on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Turing in a research note on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.73.

TWKS opened at $27.25 on Monday. Turing has a 1-year low of $24.34 and a 1-year high of $34.43.

