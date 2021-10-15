Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at William Blair

William Blair began coverage on shares of Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS) in a research note released on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Turing’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on TWKS. Citigroup initiated coverage on Turing in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Turing in a research note on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Turing in a research note on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Turing in a research note on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Turing in a research note on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.73.

TWKS stock opened at $27.25 on Monday. Turing has a twelve month low of $24.34 and a twelve month high of $34.43.

