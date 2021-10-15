Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) Lowered to Hold at TD Securities

Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ) was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity cut Turquoise Hill Resources to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$20.00.
TSE TRQ traded down C$3.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$16.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,293,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,233. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.07. Turquoise Hill Resources has a 1-year low of C$9.80 and a 1-year high of C$26.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.24, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$18.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$20.29.
About Turquoise Hill Resources
Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.
