Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) Lowered to Hold at TD Securities

Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ) was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity cut Turquoise Hill Resources to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$20.00.

Get Turquoise Hill Resources alerts:

TSE TRQ traded down C$3.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$16.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,293,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,233. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.07. Turquoise Hill Resources has a 1-year low of C$9.80 and a 1-year high of C$26.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.24, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$18.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$20.29.

Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.59 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$390.47 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Turquoise Hill Resources will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Turquoise Hill Resources

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.

Further Reading: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.