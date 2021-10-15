TVA Group (TSE:TVA.B) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.85

TVA Group Inc (TSE:TVA.B) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.85 and traded as high as C$2.85. TVA Group shares last traded at C$2.85, with a volume of 4,000 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$123.14 million and a PE ratio of 3.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.85.

About TVA Group (TSE:TVA.B)

TVA Group Inc operates a communications company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Broadcasting & Production; Magazines; and Film Production & Audiovisual Services. The Broadcasting & Production segment creates, produces, and broadcasts entertainment, information, and public affairs programming; operates a French-language television network, as well as provides nine specialty services; markets digital products associated with various televisual brands; and distributes audiovisual products and films.

