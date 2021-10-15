Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Shares Acquired by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,083 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,405 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Twilio were worth $22,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TWLO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Twilio by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,395 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Makena Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Twilio by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Makena Capital Management LLC now owns 38,410 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992 shares in the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion purchased a new position in Twilio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,939,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Twilio by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 22,895 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,025,000 after acquiring an additional 3,924 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TWLO opened at $357.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 10.93, a quick ratio of 10.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $345.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $353.26. The firm has a market cap of $63.32 billion, a PE ratio of -79.97 and a beta of 1.45. Twilio Inc. has a 12-month low of $254.82 and a 12-month high of $457.30.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $668.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.74 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 32.40% and a negative return on equity of 5.92%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Twilio news, COO George Hu sold 4,569 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.46, for a total value of $1,633,234.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.00, for a total transaction of $516,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,965,984. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 165,902 shares of company stock valued at $60,885,039. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on TWLO. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Twilio from $424.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $394.98 price target (up from $385.00) on shares of Twilio in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Twilio from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Twilio from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Twilio from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Twilio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $467.65.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

