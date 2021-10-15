Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Analysts predict that Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) will report earnings of $0.17 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Twitter’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.24 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.10. Twitter reported earnings of $0.19 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Twitter will report full-year earnings of $0.93 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $1.09. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $1.72. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Twitter.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.14. Twitter had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 4.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.39) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TWTR shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Twitter from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Twitter from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Twitter from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Twitter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Twitter from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Twitter currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.80.

In other Twitter news, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 2,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.86, for a total value of $142,945.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Matthew Derella sold 18,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.59, for a total transaction of $1,260,821.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 107,774 shares of company stock valued at $7,044,259 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twitter in the second quarter worth $28,000. Cypress Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Twitter during the first quarter valued at $31,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Twitter by 1,339.5% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 547 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. grew its position in shares of Twitter by 174.0% in the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 548 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Twitter in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TWTR stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.77. 6,678,520 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,558,420. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.39. Twitter has a 12-month low of $38.93 and a 12-month high of $80.75. The stock has a market cap of $50.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.56 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

