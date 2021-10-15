U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) PT Raised to $66.00

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $62.00 to $66.00 in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.85% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on USB. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.03.

Shares of USB opened at $60.08 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $36.57 and a 1-year high of $63.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.11 and a 200 day moving average of $57.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hi Line Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 17.0% during the first quarter. Hi Line Capital Management LLC now owns 138,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,703,000 after buying an additional 20,115 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 13.4% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 133,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,405,000 after buying an additional 15,784 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 5.1% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 125,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,952,000 after buying an additional 6,094 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 26.1% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 553,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,544,000 after buying an additional 114,743 shares during the period. Finally, Allied Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 2.8% during the second quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 117,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,694,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares during the period. 73.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

