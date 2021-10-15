U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by Seeyond

Seeyond trimmed its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 593 shares during the period. Seeyond’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in USB. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 2,343 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 12,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 4,998 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 17,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 2,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $114,000. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on USB shares. Odeon Capital Group downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Citigroup upped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.03.

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $60.37 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $36.57 and a 12 month high of $63.00. The company has a market cap of $89.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.99.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 29.83%. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 60.13%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

