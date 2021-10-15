UBS Group Analysts Give Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) a €39.00 Price Target

Posted by on Oct 15th, 2021

UBS Group set a €39.00 ($45.88) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) in a report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on FPE. Warburg Research set a €51.00 ($60.00) price target on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank set a €58.00 ($68.24) price target on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Baader Bank set a €47.00 ($55.29) price target on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Nord/LB set a €51.00 ($60.00) price target on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €46.75 ($55.00).

FPE opened at €32.48 ($38.21) on Monday. Fuchs Petrolub has a fifty-two week low of €37.40 ($44.00) and a fifty-two week high of €44.80 ($52.71). The firm’s fifty day moving average is €32.78 and its 200 day moving average is €33.86.

Fuchs Petrolub Company Profile

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; service fluids and dry coating products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, hydraulic, refrigeration, compressor, machine, textile machine, industrial, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable, open gear, and chain lubricants, as well as release agents.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Analyst Recommendations for Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE)

Receive News & Ratings for Fuchs Petrolub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuchs Petrolub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.