UBS Group Analysts Give Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) a €39.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €39.00 ($45.88) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) in a report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on FPE. Warburg Research set a €51.00 ($60.00) price target on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank set a €58.00 ($68.24) price target on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Baader Bank set a €47.00 ($55.29) price target on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Nord/LB set a €51.00 ($60.00) price target on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €46.75 ($55.00).

Get Fuchs Petrolub alerts:

FPE opened at €32.48 ($38.21) on Monday. Fuchs Petrolub has a fifty-two week low of €37.40 ($44.00) and a fifty-two week high of €44.80 ($52.71). The firm’s fifty day moving average is €32.78 and its 200 day moving average is €33.86.

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; service fluids and dry coating products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, hydraulic, refrigeration, compressor, machine, textile machine, industrial, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable, open gear, and chain lubricants, as well as release agents.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Fuchs Petrolub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuchs Petrolub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.