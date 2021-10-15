UBS Group Begins Coverage on ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON)

Analysts at UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.95% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. B. Riley upped their target price on ON Semiconductor from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on ON Semiconductor from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Truist upped their target price on ON Semiconductor from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on ON Semiconductor from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.58.

Shares of NASDAQ ON opened at $43.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.32. ON Semiconductor has a one year low of $23.86 and a one year high of $49.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.52 billion, a PE ratio of 35.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.23.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.14. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 18.98% and a net margin of 8.85%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that ON Semiconductor will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP George H. Cave sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total value of $451,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gregory L. Waters acquired 17,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.26 per share, with a total value of $769,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,175 shares in the company, valued at $370,000.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,150,993. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ON. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 133.1% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. 91.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

