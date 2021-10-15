UBS Group Initiates Coverage on Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD)

UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) in a research note released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SRAD. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Sportradar Group in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Sportradar Group in a research report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Sportradar Group in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Sportradar Group in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Sportradar Group in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Sportradar Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.22.

Shares of NASDAQ SRAD opened at $23.66 on Monday. Sportradar Group has a 1 year low of $21.06 and a 1 year high of $28.22.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sportradar Group stock. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

