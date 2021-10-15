UBS Group Reiterates €133.00 Price Target for Safran (EPA:SAF)

UBS Group set a €133.00 ($156.47) price objective on Safran (EPA:SAF) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SAF. Kepler Capital Markets set a €138.00 ($162.35) price target on Safran in a research report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €125.00 ($147.06) target price on Safran in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €136.00 ($160.00) target price on Safran in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €122.00 ($143.53) target price on Safran in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €146.00 ($171.76) target price on Safran in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €126.33 ($148.63).

Shares of Safran stock opened at €113.92 ($134.02) on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €108.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is €115.86. Safran has a twelve month low of €67.17 ($79.02) and a twelve month high of €92.36 ($108.66).

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

