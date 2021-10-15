UBS Group Reiterates GBX 9,200 Price Target for AstraZeneca (LON:AZN)

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) has been given a GBX 9,200 ($120.20) price objective by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.93% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 9,000 ($117.59) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, September 27th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on AstraZeneca from £100 ($130.65) to £105 ($137.18) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a £100 ($130.65) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a £105 ($137.18) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,950 ($90.80) target price on AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 9,601.54 ($125.44).

AstraZeneca stock opened at GBX 8,768 ($114.55) on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 8,547.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 8,195.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 190.47. AstraZeneca has a 12 month low of GBX 6,736 ($88.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 9,081 ($118.64). The stock has a market cap of £135.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 41.66.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

