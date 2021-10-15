Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Bought by Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc.

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,121 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $7,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BancorpSouth Bank lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 1,373 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 1,651 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,989 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,417,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Ulta Beauty stock traded up $2.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $406.32. 13,888 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 711,257. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.50 and a 12-month high of $414.98. The stock has a market cap of $22.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $375.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $346.63.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $2.00. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 40.49%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. Ulta Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 15.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael R. Macdonald sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total value of $1,995,228.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 8,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.14, for a total transaction of $3,219,847.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

ULTA has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $415.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $376.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $415.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $395.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $404.00.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

Featured Article: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.