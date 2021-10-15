Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Price Target Cut to $250.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) had its target price cut by Raymond James from $265.00 to $250.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the railroad operator’s stock.

UNP has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays raised Union Pacific from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $252.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Union Pacific from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $213.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $243.89.

Shares of UNP opened at $221.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.13. Union Pacific has a 12-month low of $171.50 and a 12-month high of $231.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $213.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $218.91.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Union Pacific will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.26%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 78.8% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 202 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

