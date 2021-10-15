United Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP) Short Interest Update

United Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a drop of 45.5% from the September 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In related news, CEO Scott A. Everson sold 4,600 shares of United Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.34, for a total transaction of $70,564.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 12.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Bancorp by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 204,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,917,000 after purchasing an additional 6,593 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $172,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of United Bancorp by 83.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 6,233 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of United Bancorp by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 26,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,988 shares during the period. 11.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:UBCP opened at $15.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. United Bancorp has a 1 year low of $11.80 and a 1 year high of $16.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.66. The company has a market cap of $87.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.41.

United Bancorp (NASDAQ:UBCP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. United Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 27.94%. The business had revenue of $6.70 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.147 dividend. This is an increase from United Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%.

About United Bancorp

United Bancorp, Inc is bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking in Belmont, Harrison, Jefferson, Tuscarawas, Carroll, Athens, Hocking, and Fairfield counties through its subsidiary, United Bank. It provides a range of banking and financial services, including accepting demand, savings and time deposits and granting commercial, real estate, and consumer loans.

