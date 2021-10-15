United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 140,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,792 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned 0.05% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $38,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brookmont Capital Management increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 3,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 6,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 2,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,100,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWF stock traded up $1.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $284.41. 9,966 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,432,635. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $283.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $270.29. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $207.63 and a 52-week high of $293.01.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

