United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Grows Stake in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMB)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMB) by 21.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,193,992 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 214,701 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned 0.77% of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF worth $30,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 71.8% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Proequities Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 49.0% in the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 4,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $259,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 37,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 2,688 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPMB traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.61. The company had a trading volume of 21,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 851,196. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.77 and a 200-day moving average of $25.86. SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $25.56 and a 1-year high of $26.59.

