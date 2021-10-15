United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Has $33.36 Million Position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 582,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,019 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned about 0.64% of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF worth $33,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IEUR. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 33,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 161.8% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 18,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 71,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,845,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, Proequities Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 238.9% during the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IEUR traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.16. 6,720 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 582,929. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 12 month low of $42.03 and a 12 month high of $60.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.78.

