United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Has $48.86 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 494,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,994 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.12% of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF worth $48,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ITOT. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,061,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,365,000 after purchasing an additional 143,670 shares during the period. Independent Order of Foresters raised its position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Order of Foresters now owns 1,425,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,790,000 after purchasing an additional 11,531 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 830,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,647,000 after purchasing an additional 8,847 shares during the last quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 679,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,071,000 after purchasing an additional 129,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IAM Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,622,000.

ITOT traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $102.27. 28,934 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,662,599. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $101.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.58. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $73.15 and a 52 week high of $104.07.

