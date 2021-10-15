United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Invests $33.70 Million in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 326,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $33,698,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in TTEC in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,971,000. PAX Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of TTEC during the 2nd quarter valued at about $763,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of TTEC by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TTEC during the 2nd quarter valued at about $267,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of TTEC by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 9,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. 35.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TTEC stock traded up $1.05 on Friday, hitting $93.93. 1,582 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,084. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $100.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.22. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.12 and a 1-year high of $113.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.41. TTEC had a return on equity of 40.58% and a net margin of 7.58%. The business had revenue of $554.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.22 million. Research analysts forecast that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This is a boost from TTEC’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.43. This represents a yield of 1%. TTEC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.61%.

In other news, CEO Kenneth D. Tuchman sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total value of $1,160,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,676,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,346,286.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kenneth D. Tuchman sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total transaction of $1,443,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 122,400 shares of company stock worth $13,162,052 over the last quarter. 60.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TTEC shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on TTEC from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TTEC in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on TTEC from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.60.

TTEC Profile

TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.

