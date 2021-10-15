United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Lowers Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC trimmed its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 382,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,297 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned 0.24% of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF worth $46,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDY. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 490.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 213,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,264,000 after purchasing an additional 177,384 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 12,277.2% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 118,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 117,984 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,891,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,267,000 after purchasing an additional 116,430 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,833,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,139,000 after purchasing an additional 114,847 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,861,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,754,000 after purchasing an additional 111,262 shares during the period.

Shares of SDY traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $122.82. 8,328 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 460,557. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $121.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.72. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $90.62 and a twelve month high of $128.90.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

