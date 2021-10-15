United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Sells 42,700 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lessened its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 663,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 42,700 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $36,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OKE. FMR LLC raised its stake in ONEOK by 26.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 229,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,051,000 after buying an additional 48,432 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in ONEOK by 36.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,598,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $80,956,000 after buying an additional 429,527 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in ONEOK by 28.7% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 429,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,751,000 after buying an additional 95,787 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ONEOK in the first quarter valued at approximately $540,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ONEOK by 6.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,731,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $390,684,000 after buying an additional 469,619 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OKE traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $65.12. 20,289 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,715,384. The company has a market capitalization of $29.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.05. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.76 and a 1-year high of $64.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.17 and a 200 day moving average of $54.00.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. ONEOK had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 11.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. ONEOK’s payout ratio is presently 263.38%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on ONEOK from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised ONEOK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on ONEOK from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on ONEOK from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.33.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

