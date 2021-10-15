United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Sells 6,595 Shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC reduced its position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 538,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,595 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF were worth $28,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 13,057.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF in the second quarter worth $40,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period.

SDOG traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,157. ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF has a 1 year low of $37.15 and a 1 year high of $56.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.33 and its 200-day moving average is $52.91.

