United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “United Insurance Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty insurance company. It primarily offers homeowners and dwelling fire insurance policies, as well as provides flood insurance through the National Flood Insurance Program. From its headquarters in St. Petersburg, United’s team of dedicated employees manages a completely integrated insurance company, including sales, underwriting, policyholder service and claims. It principally markets its products through insurance agents. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on UIHC. Raymond James cut United Insurance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $4.50 target price on shares of United Insurance in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

UIHC stock opened at $4.18 on Wednesday. United Insurance has a 52-week low of $2.76 and a 52-week high of $8.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.05. The stock has a market cap of $180.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 0.74.

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.72). United Insurance had a negative net margin of 19.36% and a negative return on equity of 45.54%. The firm had revenue of $153.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.98 million. As a group, analysts predict that United Insurance will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other United Insurance news, Director Alec Poitevint II purchased 36,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.17 per share, with a total value of $116,890.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brooke Shirazi purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.52 per share, with a total value of $88,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 195,892 shares of company stock valued at $643,554 over the last ninety days. 53.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UIHC. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in United Insurance by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 172,569 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 44,753 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in United Insurance by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 114,532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 41,612 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in United Insurance by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 537,185 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,062,000 after acquiring an additional 57,880 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in United Insurance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in United Insurance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.76% of the company’s stock.

United Insurance Company Profile

United Insurance Holdings Corp. engages in the residential personal and commercial property and casualty insurance business. It offers insurance relating to homeowners, landlord and seasonal, condominium, flood, renters, and commercial residential. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in St.

