United Internet AG (ETR:UTDI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Posted by on Oct 15th, 2021

Shares of United Internet AG (ETR:UTDI) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €42.76 ($50.30).

UTDI has been the topic of several research reports. Warburg Research set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on United Internet in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €38.00 ($44.71) price target on United Internet in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on United Internet in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Barclays set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on United Internet in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, UBS Group set a €36.00 ($42.35) price target on United Internet in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of United Internet stock traded up €0.26 ($0.31) on Friday, hitting €32.08 ($37.74). 278,967 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 315,722. The stock has a market cap of $6.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €35.04 and its 200 day moving average is €34.68. United Internet has a 52-week low of €29.35 ($34.53) and a 52-week high of €39.34 ($46.28).

United Internet Company Profile

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider (ISP). It operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. The company offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

Analyst Recommendations for United Internet (ETR:UTDI)

