United Internet AG (ETR:UTDI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of United Internet AG (ETR:UTDI) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €42.76 ($50.30).

UTDI has been the topic of several research reports. Warburg Research set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on United Internet in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €38.00 ($44.71) price target on United Internet in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on United Internet in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Barclays set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on United Internet in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, UBS Group set a €36.00 ($42.35) price target on United Internet in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of United Internet stock traded up €0.26 ($0.31) on Friday, hitting €32.08 ($37.74). 278,967 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 315,722. The stock has a market cap of $6.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €35.04 and its 200 day moving average is €34.68. United Internet has a 52-week low of €29.35 ($34.53) and a 52-week high of €39.34 ($46.28).

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider (ISP). It operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. The company offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

