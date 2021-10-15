United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.29 Per Share

United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for United Natural Foods in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Fishbein now forecasts that the company will earn $1.29 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.83. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for United Natural Foods’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.10 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.94 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.06 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.50 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on United Natural Foods from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on United Natural Foods from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. MKM Partners started coverage on United Natural Foods in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on United Natural Foods from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Northcoast Research increased their price target on United Natural Foods from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Natural Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.33.

Shares of UNFI stock opened at $44.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.28. United Natural Foods has a fifty-two week low of $14.23 and a fifty-two week high of $52.35.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.38. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 18.27%. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 7.1% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in United Natural Foods by 5.6% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 41,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in United Natural Foods by 91.5% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 103,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,817,000 after acquiring an additional 49,319 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in United Natural Foods during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in United Natural Foods by 11.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 106,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,947,000 after acquiring an additional 11,231 shares during the period.

In other United Natural Foods news, insider Paul Scott Green sold 8,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.67, for a total value of $389,940.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Eric A. Dorne sold 1,269 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $48,222.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 132,073 shares of company stock worth $6,251,629 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

