Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) Shares Gap Up to $20.27

Shares of Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $20.27, but opened at $21.04. Universal Logistics shares last traded at $21.04, with a volume of 63 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Universal Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

The company has a market cap of $561.26 million, a PE ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.84 and its 200-day moving average is $23.12.

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.14. Universal Logistics had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The business had revenue of $422.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.60 million. On average, analysts predict that Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 6th were issued a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Universal Logistics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.28%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ULH. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Universal Logistics by 215.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,363 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after buying an additional 34,387 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in Universal Logistics during the 2nd quarter worth $210,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Universal Logistics by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 67,641 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 12,110 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Universal Logistics by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 56,835 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 3,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in Universal Logistics by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 12,078 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 4,170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.69% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH)

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of customized transportation and logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Contract Logistics, Intermodal, Trucking, Company-Managed Brokerage, and Other. The Contract Logistics segment delivers value-added and/or dedicated transportation services to support in-bound logistics to original equipment manufacturers and major retailers on a contractual basis, generally pursuant to terms of one year or longer.

