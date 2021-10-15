UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 494,295 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 9,181,798 shares.The stock last traded at $8.10 and had previously closed at $8.18.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut UP Fintech from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on UP Fintech in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $21.10 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on UP Fintech from $21.63 to $18.22 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.02 and a 200 day moving average of $17.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 96.51 and a beta of 1.73.

UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, September 10th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. UP Fintech had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 5.24%. The business had revenue of $60.23 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TIGR. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UP Fintech by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 548,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,750,000 after purchasing an additional 158,955 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of UP Fintech in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,504,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of UP Fintech in the 1st quarter worth about $23,185,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of UP Fintech in the 2nd quarter worth about $551,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UP Fintech in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,172,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.97% of the company’s stock.

About UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR)

UP Fintech Holding Ltd. is a brokerage firm, which engages in the provision of online brokerage services. The company was founded by Tian Hua Wu in 2014 and is headquartered in Chaoyang District, China.

