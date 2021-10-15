UPM-Kymmene Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPMMY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

UPM-Kymmene Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPMMY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the September 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on UPMMY shares. Danske downgraded shares of UPM-Kymmene Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of UPM-Kymmene Oyj in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of UPM-Kymmene Oyj in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UPM-Kymmene Oyj presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of UPM-Kymmene Oyj stock opened at $35.44 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.84. UPM-Kymmene Oyj has a 1-year low of $27.80 and a 1-year high of $41.77.

UPM-Kymmene Oyj engages in the forest-based bio industry. It operates through UPM Biorefining, UPM Energy, UPM Raflatac, UPM Specialty Papers, UPM Communication Papers, UPM Plywood, and Other operations segments. The company provides softwood, birch, and eucalyptus pulp for tissue, specialty, and graphic papers and packaging; sawn timber for joinery, packaging, furniture, planning, and construction industries; and wood-based renewable diesel and renewable naphtha for the petrochemical industry.

