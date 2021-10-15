Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Upwork’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.01 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.02. Upwork posted earnings of ($0.02) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 200%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Upwork will report full year earnings of $0.07 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.08. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.19 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Upwork.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $124.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.82 million. Upwork had a negative net margin of 5.94% and a negative return on equity of 8.77%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Upwork from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Upwork from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Upwork from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Upwork in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Upwork in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.36.

In related news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 32,043 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total value of $1,523,965.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Eric Gilpin sold 3,324 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.77, for a total transaction of $135,519.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,687 shares of company stock valued at $3,027,744. 25.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Upwork by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 217,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,740,000 after purchasing an additional 17,142 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Upwork by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 7,473 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Upwork in the 1st quarter valued at $1,491,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Upwork by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 37,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,357 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Upwork by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 247,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,450,000 after acquiring an additional 66,600 shares during the period. 64.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:UPWK opened at $58.57 on Tuesday. Upwork has a 1-year low of $18.20 and a 1-year high of $64.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.11. The company has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -292.85 and a beta of 1.97.

Upwork Company Profile

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

