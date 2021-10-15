Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 117,936 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 6,164,765 shares.The stock last traded at $3.31 and had previously closed at $3.35.

Several research firms have issued reports on UEC. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.60 target price on shares of Uranium Energy in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Uranium Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

Get Uranium Energy alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $797.71 million, a P/E ratio of -38.00 and a beta of 2.42.

In related news, CEO Amir Adnani sold 109,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.28, for a total value of $249,021.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Moya Gloria L. Ballesta sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.92, for a total transaction of $29,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 124,220 shares of company stock valued at $289,072. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy during the first quarter worth $29,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy during the second quarter worth $27,000. Hourglass Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy during the second quarter worth $27,000. JGP Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy during the second quarter worth $28,000. 33.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Uranium Energy Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)

Uranium Energy Corp. is engages in mining and exploration of uranium. Its activities also include pre-extraction, extraction and processing on uranium projects. The company was founded by Alan P. Lindsay and Amir Adnani on May 16, 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Uranium Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uranium Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.