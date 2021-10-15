Vallourec (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vallourec (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vallourec SA, provides tubular solutions primarily to the energy markets and industrial applications worldwide. Its products are used by the automobile, oil and gas refining, petrochemical, transport mechanical, construction, and aerospace industries. Vallourec offers various products such as tubes and accessories for drill strings, including drill pipes, drill collars, and heavy-weight drill pipes, tubes for well equipment, standard or premium connections and underwater line-pipe. It also produces furnace tubes, heat exchanger tubes, and fittings for pipework. Vallourec SA, is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Societe Generale upgraded Vallourec from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Vallourec from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Barclays reissued an underweight rating on shares of Vallourec in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Vallourec from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Vallourec from a reduce rating to a hold rating and set a $8.40 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vallourec currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.20.

Shares of OTCMKTS VLOWY opened at $1.77 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.30. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 2.91. Vallourec has a 12-month low of $1.44 and a 12-month high of $9.93.

Vallourec (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The energy company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter. Vallourec had a negative return on equity of 26.40% and a negative net margin of 21.98%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $982.94 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vallourec will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vallourec Company Profile

Vallourec SA engages in the production of tube products and steel fabrication. The company offers a wide range of tubes for petrochemical installations for mechanical engineering applications, automotive industry, construction and various other industrial sectors. It operates through the two segments: Seamless Tubes and Specialty Products.

