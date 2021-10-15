Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.00.

VALN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Valneva in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Valneva in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Valneva from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co cut shares of Valneva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th.

Shares of Valneva stock traded up $0.95 on Friday, hitting $28.05. 13,571 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,625. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.23. Valneva has a 12-month low of $24.16 and a 12-month high of $59.15.

Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($1.16). The firm had revenue of $29.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.98 million. On average, analysts predict that Valneva will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valneva during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,486,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valneva during the 2nd quarter valued at about $259,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valneva during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,138,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Valneva during the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Valneva during the 2nd quarter valued at about $659,000. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, focused on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. Its commercial vaccines for travelers include IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; and DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing Enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium.

