VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) Shares Bought by First Foundation Advisors

First Foundation Advisors lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) by 265.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 182,301 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 132,353 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $13,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 47.7% during the second quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 11,630 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC increased its position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 100,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,456,000 after acquiring an additional 6,435 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 26,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after acquiring an additional 3,009 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 133,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,267,000 after acquiring an additional 6,258 shares during the period.

MOAT stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $76.60. The company had a trading volume of 54,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,331. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 1-year low of $52.37 and a 1-year high of $77.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.98.

