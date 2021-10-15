Vanguard Group Inc. Has $906.13 Million Stock Position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,028,209 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 313,038 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.08% of Cleveland-Cliffs worth $906,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 9.5% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 946,391 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $19,032,000 after buying an additional 82,385 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the second quarter worth $223,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the first quarter worth $332,000. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the second quarter worth $481,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 48.5% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 297,828 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $6,421,000 after buying an additional 97,255 shares in the last quarter. 69.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CLF opened at $21.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.69 and its 200-day moving average is $21.16. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.21 and a 1-year high of $26.51.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The mining company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 48.53% and a net margin of 6.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 358.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Argus assumed coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cleveland-Cliffs has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

