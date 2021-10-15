Vanguard Group Inc. Makes New $874.89 Million Investment in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 28,912,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $874,885,000. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 11.40% of Organon & Co. as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000.

NYSE OGN opened at $33.64 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.42. Organon & Co. has a 12 month low of $27.25 and a 12 month high of $38.75.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th.

OGN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Organon & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Organon & Co. from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Organon & Co. in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Organon & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.33.

In other Organon & Co. news, Director Ma. Fatima Francisco bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.79 per share, with a total value of $101,370.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

