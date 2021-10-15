Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 28,441 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 847,701 shares.The stock last traded at $67.26 and had previously closed at $67.26.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.88.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.061 per share. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGIT. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 296.0% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 205.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.