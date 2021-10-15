Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VIGI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VIGI) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 54,900 shares, a decrease of 75.2% from the September 15th total of 221,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 167,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of VIGI opened at $89.08 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $89.82 and its 200-day moving average is $87.76. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $69.75 and a 12 month high of $93.36.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $0.138 per share. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 8,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 140.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 19,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 11,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period.

