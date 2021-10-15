Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Shares Sold by Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 978 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 37.2% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 34,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,402,000 after purchasing an additional 9,356 shares in the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 26,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,241,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 13.5% in the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 17,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,098,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 40,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,504,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 54.5% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after buying an additional 3,456 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $247.09 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $177.39 and a 12-month high of $251.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $243.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $233.28.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

