VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $260,000.00

Wall Street brokerages expect VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) to announce $260,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for VBI Vaccines’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $300,000.00 and the lowest is $210,000.00. VBI Vaccines reported sales of $300,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VBI Vaccines will report full year sales of $1.82 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $2.64 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $12.63 million, with estimates ranging from $10.20 million to $15.05 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow VBI Vaccines.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). VBI Vaccines had a negative return on equity of 37.04% and a negative net margin of 7,014.58%. The company had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.55 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered VBI Vaccines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

Shares of VBIV stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $3.02. 1,218,519 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,105,915. The company has a current ratio of 5.60, a quick ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $773.14 million, a P/E ratio of -11.62 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.18 and a 200 day moving average of $3.19. VBI Vaccines has a fifty-two week low of $2.07 and a fifty-two week high of $4.83.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VBIV. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in shares of VBI Vaccines in the first quarter worth $32,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in VBI Vaccines in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in VBI Vaccines in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in VBI Vaccines in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in VBI Vaccines in the second quarter valued at $49,000. 44.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About VBI Vaccines

VBI Vaccines, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of infectious disease and immuno-oncology vaccines. The firm focuses on the prevention and treatment of hepatitis B through its product pipeline, the Sci-B-Vac and VBI-2601. It also develops enveloped virus-like particle (eVLP) platform technology, which allows the development of eVLP vaccines that closely mimic the target virus to elicit a potent immune response.

