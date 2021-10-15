Veolia Environnement (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) Earns “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Veolia Environnement (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

VEOEY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veolia Environnement from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Veolia Environnement in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th.

OTCMKTS:VEOEY opened at $31.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.47. The stock has a market cap of $18.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.77, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.86. Veolia Environnement has a 1-year low of $18.36 and a 1-year high of $35.54.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a $0.8486 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.67%. Veolia Environnement’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 290.91%.

Veolia Environnement Company Profile

Veolia Environnement SA engages in the management of water supplies and distribution systems and provides waste management services. It operates through the following business segments: Water, Environmental Services, and Energy Services. The Water segment integrates drinking water and waste water activities such as water distribution, water and waste water treatment, industrial process water, and manufacture of water treatment equipment and systems.

