Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Stock Position Decreased by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,648,936 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 49,500 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for about 0.6% of Gabelli Funds LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $92,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Family Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 65,750 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,684,000 after acquiring an additional 5,405 shares in the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 322,649 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $18,078,000 after acquiring an additional 12,088 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,187,289 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $66,524,000 after acquiring an additional 21,418 shares in the last quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $616,000. Finally, GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $344,000. 63.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VZ traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.26. 756,710 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,644,672. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.86 and a 1-year high of $61.95. The company has a market capitalization of $216.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 15.05%. The company had revenue of $33.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 52.24%.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total value of $86,355.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,668,378.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 14,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $782,118.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,739 shares of company stock worth $1,039,150. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.57.

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

