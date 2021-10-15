Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Price Target Increased to C$15.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) had its target price upped by Scotiabank from C$12.50 to C$15.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on VET. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vermilion Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities lowered their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$12.00 to C$10.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$10.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$11.75 to C$12.25 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.58.

Shares of Vermilion Energy stock opened at $10.98 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.80. Vermilion Energy has a fifty-two week low of $2.28 and a fifty-two week high of $11.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 3.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The oil and gas company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $2.77. Vermilion Energy had a net margin of 61.81% and a negative return on equity of 10.13%. The firm had revenue of $331.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vermilion Energy will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VET. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Vermilion Energy by 0.7% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 327,245 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,376,000 after buying an additional 2,276 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 118,158 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 2,733 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 18,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 140,264 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,465,000 after purchasing an additional 8,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Vermilion Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $92,000. 17.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vermilion Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States of America, France, Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, and Corporate. The company was founded by Lorenzo Donadeo and Claudio A.

