Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vertex Energy, Inc. operates as an environmental services company that recycles industrial waste streams and off-specification commercial chemical products. Its primary focus is recycling used motor oil and other petroleum by-product streams. Vertex operates in three divisions: Black Oil Division, Refining and Marketing Division and Thermal Chemical Extraction Process. The Company also manages the transport, storage and delivery of the aggregated feedstock and product streams to end users, and manages the re-refining of a portion of its aggregated petroleum streams in order to sell them as end products. It sells its aggregated petroleum streams as feedstock to other re-refineries and fuel blenders or as replacement fuel for use in industrial burners. Vertex Energy, Inc. is based in Houston, Texas. “

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Energy in a report on Monday, October 4th.

VTNR opened at $5.11 on Wednesday. Vertex Energy has a 1-year low of $0.40 and a 1-year high of $14.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $313.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.66 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.71 and a 200-day moving average of $5.94.

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.40). Vertex Energy had a negative net margin of 12.07% and a negative return on equity of 19.83%. The business had revenue of $65.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.42 million. Equities analysts predict that Vertex Energy will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Vertex Energy by 6,770.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 5,755 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex Energy in the second quarter worth about $85,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vertex Energy in the second quarter worth about $137,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Vertex Energy in the second quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Vertex Energy in the second quarter worth about $143,000. Institutional investors own 21.89% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Energy Company Profile

Vertex Energy, Inc engages in the recycle of industrial waste streams and off-specification commercial chemical products. The firm focuses on the recycle of used motor oil and other petroleum by-products. It operates through the following segments: Black Oil, Refining and Marketing and Recovery. The Black Oil segment collects and purchases used motor oil from third-party generators, established network of local and regional collectors and sells used motor oil to customers for use as a feedstock or replacement fuel for industrial burners.

